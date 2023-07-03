Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00010961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $94.04 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.20726344 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,578,562.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

