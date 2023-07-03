Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.85 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00010806 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.85 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,223.79 or 0.99959093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.35256665 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,179,941.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

