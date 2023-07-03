VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at VNET Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,799. The company has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.28.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in NIKE by 202.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in NIKE by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

