Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. 94,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,948. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

