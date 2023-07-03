Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,260,000 after buying an additional 228,251 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $155,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

