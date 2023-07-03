Verge (XVG) Price Up 139.9% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 65.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Verge has traded up 139.9% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $64.88 million and approximately $88.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00370807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.04 or 0.00977326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00546802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00066795 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00160883 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,520,134,132 coins and its circulating supply is 16,520,134,138 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

