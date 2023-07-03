VeraBank N.A. Sells 658 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VeraBank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of KO opened at $60.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

