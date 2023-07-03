VeraBank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

