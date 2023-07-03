Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.8% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $269,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.96 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

