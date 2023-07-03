United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

