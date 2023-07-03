Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TYRA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $724.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $271,033.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $59,265.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,621,988 shares in the company, valued at $27,638,675.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 16,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $271,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,158.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $686,622. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

