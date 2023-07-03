Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Tuya Stock Up 1.1 %

Tuya stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.02. Tuya has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tuya

About Tuya

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Tuya by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tuya by 345.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

