TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Hits $1.00

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $1.34 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,057,058,171 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

