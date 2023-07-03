TrueFi Reaches One Day Volume of $2.40 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $44.54 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04161677 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,955,806.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

