TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $475,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

