Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 791 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 225.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.90. 180,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,251,735. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average is $232.93.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

