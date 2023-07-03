Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

CRM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.10. 594,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.61 billion, a PE ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.