TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $280,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) EVP Abhi Dhar sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. 601,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
