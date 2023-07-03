Traders Purchase Large Volume of Livent Put Options (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,351 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the average volume of 3,258 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Livent Stock Up 2.8 %

LTHM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,124. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.