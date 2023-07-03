Toncoin (TON) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.89 billion and $9.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,761.92 or 1.00002674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.40157734 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,445,873.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

