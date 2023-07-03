Tigress Financial Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after purchasing an additional 469,764 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,323,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

