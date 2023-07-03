The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 40.7% in June

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 527,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

