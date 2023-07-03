The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells $13,436,550.78 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,439. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.