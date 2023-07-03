Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.71. 657,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

