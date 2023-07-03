Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $257.00 to $293.00. The stock had previously closed at $261.77, but opened at $276.49. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $279.03, with a volume of 19,564,077 shares.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.24. The stock has a market cap of $893.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

