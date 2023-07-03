Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $200.64 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Terra has a market capitalization of $200.64 million and approximately $36.52 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 306,716,565 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

