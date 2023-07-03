Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

TS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TS stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

