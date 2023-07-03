Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.72. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.99 and a 12-month high of C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.97.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. In other news, Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,276.00. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

