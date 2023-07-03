Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Jason Eric Evans Sells 1,892 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $43.65. 461,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,336. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

