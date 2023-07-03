Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.89.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.51 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,465 shares in the company, valued at $842,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 40,376 shares of company stock valued at $142,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.