Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$57.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.07.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

