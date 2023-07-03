Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.57 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

