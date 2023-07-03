Sui Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $460.49 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Sui has a total market capitalization of $460.49 million and approximately $182.22 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 582,598,087.8974359 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.70085781 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $135,105,939.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

