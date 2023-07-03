Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $42.04 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Strike has a market cap of $42.04 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00035717 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strike Token Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,566 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

