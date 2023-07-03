Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNDL. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,376. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.