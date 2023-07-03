STP (STPT) Tops One Day Volume of $1.60 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $77.72 million and $1.60 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014544 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,739.99 or 1.00035720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03963353 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,145,080.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

