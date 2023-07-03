StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.58. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

