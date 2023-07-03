StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Read More
