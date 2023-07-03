StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WYY stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 68,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

