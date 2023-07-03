StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

