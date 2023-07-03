StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

MLVF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,032 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 141,117 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

