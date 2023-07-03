StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %
MLVF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
