StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

