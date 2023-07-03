Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $75.73 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

