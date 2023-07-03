Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.71.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SPR opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.