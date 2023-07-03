SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.13

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.13 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 3444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.05.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $939.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.