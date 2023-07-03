SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.