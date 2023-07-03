SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.80.
SouthState Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SSB opened at $65.80 on Thursday. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SouthState Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SouthState
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.