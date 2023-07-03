SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.80.

SouthState Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSB opened at $65.80 on Thursday. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

