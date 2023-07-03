Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 5.1 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,965. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.