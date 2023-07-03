SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $308.04 million and $27.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.92 or 1.00013579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,731,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,731,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24878871 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $65,774,039.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

