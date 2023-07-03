Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rises By 64.3%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 19,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,101,000 after buying an additional 108,043 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.69. 1,230,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,252. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

