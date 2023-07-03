Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Declines By 43.8%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFFree Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.4 %

RBGPF stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

(Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Featured Articles

